McFarlane Sharp, But Claws Fall Late, 2-1 in Brooklyn

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Alex McFarlane threw five no-hit inning, striking out nine, but the BlueClaws fell 2-1 on two late home runs to Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored in the first two innings and Jersey Shore took the lead in the 3rd on an RBI single by Avery Owusu-Asiedu.

McFarlane threw five no-hit innings, striking out a career high nine in the best outing of his season. He walked two and needed just 67 pitches and while he left with the lead, he wouldn't factor in the decision.

Cristhian Tortosa came on in the sixth and gave up a solo home run to Jesus Baez that tied the game at one apiece. It was Baez's eighth home run of the season. Boston Baro then homered off Andrew Baker (1-1) in the seventh off Andrew Baker, his third home run of the season.

Owusu-Asiedo, playing his second game with the BlueClaws after coming up from Clearwater, had two hits.

Brooklyn starter Will Watson gave up one run in five innings and didn't factor in the decision. Jace Beck (4-2) got the win with a scoreless seventh. Ben Simon earned his second save.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







