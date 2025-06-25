Honoring Those Who Provide Freedom 24/7

Fluor Field will come alive with patriotic spirit as the community gathers to celebrate Independence Day and Military Appreciation Day. The day begins at 4:30 PM on District 356 and concludes with fireworks with so much fun in between.

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM - District 356

Independence Day Street Party featuring live music, inflatables, face painting, and balloon art for the kids, player autographs, tailgate games, your favorite snacks and drinks ahead of the game starting, and so much more!

5:30 PM - District 356

Hot Dog Eating Contest for all the glory! Take your spot in the competition of the year against our 7 time champ to see if you have what it takes to win big! Each contestant will receive 4 tickets to the 7/3 game just for competing but one will go home a big weiner! Our champ will take home a $100 Drive Gift Card, Customized "Hot Dog King" Jersey, Entry into our 6 millionth Fan competition on July 8 where you could win even more, and a Glizzy Gobbler Trophy

5:45 PM - Gates Open / Pregame Show Begins

All Veterans and Active Military Receive a complimentary $10 Ballpark Voucher from the Drive and the first 250 to pick up their voucher at the Drive's Information Center will also get a Yuengling T-shirt

Special Forces Jump Team presentation

Vintage Warbirds Flyover following the national anthem

National Guard Color Guard

Military Recognitions, and more

6:45 PM - First Pitch

Approximately 9:30 PM - Fireworks!







