Bats Fall Quiet After Hot Start in Loss to Hot Rods

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - After taking an early lead for the second game in a row, the Asheville Tourists couldn't hold on against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 4-3 defeat at McCormick Field on Wednesday night.

Lucas Spence and Drew Vogel put the Tourists (32-38) ahead with an RBI single and a solo homer, respectively, after two innings. But the offense didn't score again until the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, trailing 2-1, the Hot Rods (38-31) strung together a three-run fifth off of the starter Yeriel Santos (L, 0-7) to make the difference.

Finalizing the run totals, Will Bush nabbed a two-out RBI double late in the night.

The Tourists are 12-19 when playing at home this year. They look to rebound tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. pitch.







