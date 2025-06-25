Bats Fall Quiet After Hot Start in Loss to Hot Rods
June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - After taking an early lead for the second game in a row, the Asheville Tourists couldn't hold on against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 4-3 defeat at McCormick Field on Wednesday night.
Lucas Spence and Drew Vogel put the Tourists (32-38) ahead with an RBI single and a solo homer, respectively, after two innings. But the offense didn't score again until the eighth inning.
Meanwhile, trailing 2-1, the Hot Rods (38-31) strung together a three-run fifth off of the starter Yeriel Santos (L, 0-7) to make the difference.
Finalizing the run totals, Will Bush nabbed a two-out RBI double late in the night.
The Tourists are 12-19 when playing at home this year. They look to rebound tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. pitch.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Blue Rocks Stumble in 10-3 Loss to Hudson Valley - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Báez & Baro Slug Brooklyn to 12th Come-From-Behind Victory of Season - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Big Fifth Powers Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Bats Fall Quiet After Hot Start in Loss to Hot Rods - Asheville Tourists
- Gill Hill Hurls 7.0 Sparkling Innings, Hot Rods Down Tourists 4-3 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Rain Forces Wednesday Night Postponement - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- The Best Parts of the Red, White & Blue - Greenville Drive
- Castillo Lifts Grasshoppers to a 3-2 Walk-Off Victory over Dash - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Honoring Those Who Provide Freedom 24/7 - Greenville Drive
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hernandez's Gem, Backed by Dumitru's Walk-Off, Secures Game One Win - Rome Emperors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.