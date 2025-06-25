Castillo Lifts Grasshoppers to a 3-2 Walk-Off Victory over Dash

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Jesus Castillo

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 3-2 walk-off win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday, June 25, thanks to a ninth-inning single by infielder Jesus Castillo. With the win, Greensboro improved to 4-1 in the second half of the season while Winston-Salem dropped to 2-3. The Hoppers outhit the Dash 7-3, despite committing five errors.

Castillo led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double. Additional hits came from Konnor Griffin, Javier Rivas, and Omar Alfonzo.

For the Dash, outfielder Braden Montgomery went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Wilber Sanchez added the only other hit, driving in one run and scoring another.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed got the start for Greensboro, striking out seven over five innings while allowing one hit, one earned run, and two walks. Jake Shirk earned the win in relief and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Left-hander Christian Oppor started on the mound for Winston-Salem, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out four across five innings. Carson Jacobs took the loss and moved to 4-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Thursday, June 24 for Pride Night and Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

