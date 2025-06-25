Hot Rods Game Notes

June 25, 2025

Second Time Around... For the second time this season, the Hot Rods scored a season-high 16 runs. In the 16-6 victory on Tuesday, Bowling Green used 13 hits and nine walks to blow past Asheville. Adrian Santana and Ryan Spikes led the way with three hits each, while Raudelis Martinez collected a team-leading four RBIs. The last time that Bowling Green scored 16 runs in a game was on Tuesday, April 29, against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Mac Horvath knocked in seven RBIs during that game, coming through with a three-run homer and a grand slam.

Raudelis Raises the Bar... In the month of June, Raudelis Martinez has been producing at extreme levels. Over 12 games, Martinez is 14-for-40 (.350) with four doubles, 10 RBIs, seven walks, and a .438 OBP. He has collected three multi-hit games during this stretch, raising his average from .190 to .233. He has also had two multi-RBI games, including a four RBI performance in the series opener on Tuesday against the Tourists.

Mac's On-Base Attack... Mac Horvath has reached base in 11 consecutive games. The streak started on June 7, in a doubleheader against Jersey Shore. Although he is hitting just .205 (8-for-39), he has walked 10 times and was hit by a pitch. Horvath has also logged a double, a homer, and four RBIs across these games.

Gary's Back on Track... After a tough month of May, posting a 1-4 record with a 9.25 ERA, Gary Gill Hill has returned to form in June. Over three starts this month, he is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA. He has gone 5.0 or more innings in each of his three starts, including his last start against Hub City, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing three runs on six hits. He is on pace to have his best strikeout month of the season, striking out 17 batters in June, including a season-high eight punchouts against Jersey Shore on June 7.







