Winker's Whacks RBI Double; Suero Swats 11th Homer in 8-3 'Clones Win

June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - DH Jesse Winker began his major league rehab assignment on Sunday, and helped propel the Cyclones to an 8-3 win over Jersey Shore. Brooklyn captured 5 of 6 this week, and improved to a season best 31 games over .500.

Winker finished 1-for-1 at the plate with an RBI double and a walk. He was lifted in the bottom of the sixth, in favor of DH Chris Suero. The Bronx native clubbed his 11th home run of the season.

The 'Clones pen continued its lockdown week, tossing 6.0 shutout innings, allowing only one hit, while striking out seven and walking one. RHP Dakota Hawkins, LHP Ryan Ammons and RHP Ben Simon took the baton from RHP Noah Hall, who surrendered three runs over 3.0 frames.

Hawkins gave Brooklyn great length in particular, chucking 3.0 scoreless frames while facing the minimum nine batters. Ammons did the same, mowing down all six batters he faced in relief work.

The 'Clones wasted no time getting on the board, when RF A.J. Ewing launched his second home run of the season to lead off the contest for Brooklyn. Later in the frame, with men on the corners and one out, CF Eli Serrano came home to score on a fielding error committed by the 'Claws. Then, with 2B Marco Vargas on third and Baro on second, RHP Brandon Beckel committed a balk - the first of four Jersey Shore balks on the day - enabling Brooklyn to take a 3-0 lead. The BlueClaws finished the series with 8 balks - all of which came over the final three games of the set.

Jersey Shore got a run back in the top of the second. With a runner on second and two down, CF Elio Prado laced a single to left, plating the BlueClaws first run.

Brooklyn erased the run with one of their own in the second. With a man on second and two down, Winker launched a double to left center field, scoring C Onix Vega.

Jersey Shore put up two in the top of the third to cut their deficit to one. With two in scoring position and one out, 3B Nick Biddison hit a fly ball to the outfield that likely would not have been deep enough for a sac fly, but a missed catch error by Vega on the throw home allowed the runner to score from third. The very next batter, C Kehden Hettiger laced an RBI double to right field to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

Brooklyn scored for a third consecutive frame in the 3rd. After Vargas tripled with one out, he came home to score on another Jersey Shore balk.

In the fourth, Brooklyn 3B Jesus Baez was tossed for arguing balls and strikes.

With a 5-3 lead, the teams would trade zeroes until the home 6th. After Suero doubled in his first plate appearance of the day, he'd steal third base, and then come home to score on a throwing error by the catcher.

Brooklyn tacked on its final runs of the day in the 8th, when Suero crushed his 11th homer of the year - a moon shot over the video board in left center.

Chris Suero hits this one to outer space to extend the lead to 8-3 as we head to the 9th.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night against Hudson Valley. First pitch from Wappingers Falls is set for 6:35, with probable pitchers yet to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.