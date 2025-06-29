Blue Rocks Secure Series Victory over Hudson Valley in 4-3 Win

June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades in the final game of the series by a score of 4-3.

The Blue Rocks took the lead early in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Peterson led off the frame with a single. Three defensive errors by Hudson Valley helped Caleb Farmer, Armando Cruz, Teo Banks, and Cortland Lawson reach base. As a result of the sloppy defense and two RBIs from Cruz and Lawson, Wilmington pushed across three runs to jump ahead.

Hudson Valley quickly responded in the top of the third. Josh Moylan and Manuel Palencia both singled to start the inning, and a fielder's choice moved them to second and third. A ball that slipped under the glove of first baseman Branden Boissiere allowed Moylan to score, and Palencia came home on a Dillon Lewis infield single, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Blue Rocks tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Peterson sparked the rally again, this time with a double.

"Same approach as all of my other bats," Peterson said. "Trying to see the fastball and trying to hit it hard."

Later in the inning, Cruz hit a fly ball into right field that dropped in to score Peterson, extending Wilmington's lead to 4-2.

Travis Sthele got the start for the Blue Rocks and delivered a solid outing. He went five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, with no walks and two strikeouts.

"He has been really good since I have been up here," Peterson said. "He is a lot of fun to field behind."

The Wilmington bullpen allowed one run the rest of the way, but it didn't affect the outcome as the Blue Rocks held on for the win.

With the victory, Wilmington secured its third straight win and took the series from Hudson Valley, winning four out of six games. The Blue Rocks will now head on the road to face Jersey Shore for the next three games.







