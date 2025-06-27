Pride Powers Wilmington to 11-0 Victory over the Renegades

WILMINGTON, DE - On Pride Night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium, the Wilmington Blue Rocks pride shined through in an 11-0 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades. Prior to the night's originally scheduled game, the Blue Rocks and Renegades resumed yesterday's suspended game; concluding in a 2-0 win for Hudson Valley.

Game One

The Blue Rocks were defeated by the Hudson Valley Renegades by a final score of 2-0 in a game that resumed in the fifth inning from the previous day.

Yesterday's starters, Jake Bennett for Wilmington and Kyle Carr for Hudson Valley, both pitched four scoreless innings, creating a 0-0 five-inning ballgame for the next day.

Erik Tolman replaced Bennett and pitched two scoreless innings.

The first run of the game came across in the top of the seventh inning. Jose Colmenares led off with a single and a stolen base, setting the stage with a runner on second and no outs. Alexander Vargas followed with a single, allowing Colmenares to score. Tomas added another single to extend the lead to 2-0.

The trio of Ocean Gabonia and Hueston Morrill combined for five scoreless innings, continuing Carr's dominance and holding Wilmington scoreless.

The Blue Rocks recorded only four hits and one extra-base hit, which came from Armando Cruz, who doubled.

The Blue Rocks will look to rebound in the second game of the doubleheader.

Game Two

In Game Two, the Blue Rocks beat the Hudson Valley Renegades by a final score of 11-0 in a seven-inning game.

After being held scoreless the previous game, the Blue Rocks came out looking to send a message in the bottom of the first. Jared McKenzie drew a walk, Marcus Brown reached on an error, and Caleb Lomavita singled. Branden Boissiere stepped up with the bases loaded and no outs and hit a double into right field to score two runs.

Renegades starter Griffin Herring limited the damage by striking out the next three batters with runners on second and third.

In the bottom of the third, Boissiere hit a ground-rule double to lead off the inning. After he reached third, Gavin Dugas hit a double of his own to add another run. Jackson Ross then walked, setting up Teo Banks to hit a three-run home the first of his minor league career.

"That was cool," Banks said. "Delwyn Young has helped with some tiny stuff, and that has been helpful."

In the bottom of the fifth, the Blue Rocks added four insurance runs with RBI hits from Ross, Banks, and Lomavita.

Alex Clemmey had another strong day on the mound for the Blue Rocks. He finished the game with five innings pitched, giving up three hits, no runs, no walks, and seven strikeouts.

"All four of my pitches were working today," Clemmey said. "I was able to get ahead in counts and execute."

With this win, the Blue Rocks now stand at 2-5 in the second half of the season and will look to pick up win number three tomorrow night against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Frawley Stadium.







