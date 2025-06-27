Renegades, Wilmington Split Friday Shutouts

June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a quasi-doubleheader with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night at Frawley Stadium. They completed a 2-0 victory over the Blue Rocks in Thursday's suspended game to begin the day, but were shut out 11-0 in Friday's regularly-scheduled contest at Frawley Stadium.

Thursday's suspended game resumed on Friday with the score tied 0-0 as the team's were set to begin the top of the fifth inning.

The Renegades opened the scoring with a two-run seventh to make it 2-0. Jose Colmenares singled to lead off the inning and stole second. Alexander Vargas knocked in Colmenares with an RBI single. After a Josh Moylan single, Tomas Frick drove home Vargas with another RBI single.

That was all the offense Hudson Valley needed, as the Renegades bullpen locked up their eighth shutout victory of the season. Ocean Gabonia, Hueston Morrill, and Bryce Warrecker combined for five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Gabonia (1-2) and Morrill threw two innings apiece, while Warrecker picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

In game two, Wilmington struck for double-digit runs against Hudson Valley in their shutout victory. They took a 2-0 lead in the first against Griffin Herring when Branden Boissiere knocked in Jared McKenzie and Marcus Brown with a two-run double.

The Blue Rocks brought four more runs across against Herring in the third. A second Boissiere double was followed by an RBI double by Gavin Dugas. Following a Jackson Ross walk, Teo Banks hit a three-run homer to make it 6-0 Wilmington.

In the fifth Wilmington scored five more runs against Sebastian Keane to extend their advantage to 11-0. Ross scored TJ White with an RBI double. A two-run single by Banks was later followed by a Caleb Lomavita sacrifice fly. A Jordany Ventura wild pitch that brought in an eleventh run.

It marked just the second time the Renegades have given up 10-or-more runs this season, and the first time since May 21 at Winston-Salem.

Hudson Valley will look for their third win of the series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Josh Grosz (4-5, 3.55) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while LHP Jackson Kent (4-6, 4.26) gets the start for Wilmington.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

42-29







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.