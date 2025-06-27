Claws Rally But Fall 6-3 on Friday at Brooklyn

June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws overcame an early 2-0 deficit but Brooklyn scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to top Jersey Shore 6-3 on Friday night on Coney Island.

The Cyclones (5-2) have now won three of the first four in the series from the BlueClaws, who are 2-5 to start the second half.

Brooklyn got on the board in the second inning on a groundout by Colin Houck that brought Chris Suero in from third with the game's first run. Marco Vargas doubled the lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the sixth when Avery Owusu-Asiedu scored on a wild pitch. Then Jordan Dissin came up in the seventh and singled home two runs to put Jersey Shore up 3-2.

BlueClaws starter Casey Steward was sharp, allowing two runs in six innings. He gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out four.

Jose Pena Jr. came on for his BlueClaws debut in the seventh and allowed one run, on a groundout by Ronald Hernandez that tied the game at three. Cristhian Tortosa came on in the eighth and gave up a walk and a single before Jesus Baez came in on a wild pitch to put Brooklyn in front. Tortosa balked three times in the inning, one of which brought in Eli Serrano III. Chris Suero came in on an error to push the lead to 6-3.

Tortosa (1-1) came out and Ethan Chenault came on to strikeout all three batters he faced to limit any further damage.

Brooklyn starter RJ Gordon gave up one run in six innings. Raimon Gomez threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Eduardo Herrera got the last out for his first save.

Bryson Ware had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:00 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







