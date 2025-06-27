Early Deficit Too Much for Hot Rods in 5-3 Loss

June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-2, 39-32) fell behind early, with a three-run first inning for the Asheville Tourists (4-3, 33-39) proving to be too much in a 5-3 loss on Friday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Three runs came in to score for the Tourists in the first inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Joseph Sullivan and Alejandro Nunez singled, putting runners on the corners. Lucas Spence grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Sullivan, giving the Tourists a 1-0 lead. Will Bush cracked a double, bringing home both runners, making it a 3-0 game.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the second against Asheville starter Juan Bello. Noah Myers led off with a walk and stole second base. Daniel Vellojin walked, and Raudelis Martinez plated Myers with a single to right, making it a 3-1 score.

The score held the same until the Tourists plated another run in the bottom of the sixth with Edwards still on the mound. Nunez led off with a double and Spence walked. Nunez moved up to third on a flyout from Will Bush, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Kenny Gomez, increasing the Tourists lead to 4-1.

The Hot Rods nabbed another run in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Ramsey David. Martinez worked a two-out walk, and advanced to second on a Jhon Diaz groundout. Carlos Colmenarez singled, driving in Martinez, bringing the score to 4-2. Asheville responded with another run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Nunez, making it 5-2.

Mac Horvath plated the final run of the night, blasting a solo homer to center off David in the top of the eighth. That was all the offense the Hot Rods could muster, ending in a 5-3 loss.

Bello (3-4) earned the win, tossing 5.0 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Edwards (5-3) was given the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one over 5.2 innings of work. Railin Perez (2) logged the save, pitching 1.0 scoreless frame, striking out two in the process.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP TJ Nichols (7-2, 3.50) against Asheville RHP Bryce Mayer (2-2, 3.25).

