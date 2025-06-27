Hot Rods Game Notes

June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Tourist Attraction... The Hot Rods capture a third consecutive win at McCormick Field on Thursday against the Tourists, 8-7. The Hot Rods jumped out to an early lead, benefitting from an error and a passed ball in the first inning, going up 2-0. Bowling Green scored four runs between the third and fourth innings to take a 6-0 lead, headlined by the first of two Raudelis Martinez homers. The Tourists stormed back, scoring two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to tie the game, 7-7. Martinez hit his second homer in the top of the seventh, leading the Hot Rods to an 8-7 win.

Weird Ways of Winning... For just the second time in franchise history, the Hot Rods recorded four sacrifice flies in a single game. Emilien Pitre, Adrian Santana, and Aidan Smith (2) drove in runs with sacrifice flies on Thursday. The first time a Hot Rods team achieved this stat was on May 28, 2012, against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps with Jake Hager, Jeff Malm (2), and Drew Vettleson all recording sacrifices in that matchup. Hager went on to make his MLB debut with the Mets in 2021, playing two seasons in total with the Mets and Diamondbacks.

On-Base Occupants... Mac Horvath and Raudelis Martinez have both built up double-digit on-base streaks. Horvath leads the way, reaching safely in 12 consecutive games. During this stretch, he is 9-for-44 (.205) with one double, one homer, five RBIs, and 10 walks. Martinez has reached base in 11 straight games, adding to what has been a phenomenal June. Over Martinez's streak, he is 16-for-39 (.410) with three doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs, and seven walks compared to just five strikeouts.

Garrett Gains Steam... Over 13 starts this season, Garrett Edwards has recorded a 5-2 record and 2.47 ERA. The month of June has seen more leaps in talent, posting a 1-0 record and 1.50 ERA over three starts. Each of his three starts this month have gone 6.0 innings and have contained no more than a single run in each performance. This month has been the best strikeout to walk ratio this year, whiffing 18 hitters compared to two walks.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.