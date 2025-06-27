Gordon's Great Night Gets Brooklyn Back in Win Column, 6-3

June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind another masterful performance at Maimonides Park from RHP R.J. Gordon, the Cyclones came from behind to capture a Friday night win over the BlueClaws, 6-3. Gordon tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out six while walking none. The 'Clones erased a 3-2 deficit, pulling even with a run in the 7th before putting up a three spot in the 8th. With the victory, Brooklyn clinches at least a series split, keeping its undefeated series record alive in 2025.

2B Marco Vargas recorded a multi-hit, multi-RBI night, while 3B Colin Houck collected his first High-A RBI. Additionally, C Chris Suero scored three of the six Brooklyn runs.

The 'Clones cracked the scoreboard first in the home half of the second. With two in scoring position and nobody out, Houck recorded an RBI groundout to put the 'Clones out in front.

A couple of frames later, Brooklyn doubled its lead on an RBI double from Vargas on a line drive to right field.

Jersey Shore showed its first signs of life offensively in the 6th. With men on the corners and one down, Gordon permitted one of his only mistakes of the day - a wild pitch - allowing CF Avery Owusu-Asiedu to score from third and cut the deficit to 2-1.

After Brooklyn handed the keys over to the 'pen, the BlueClaws pulled even in the 7th. With two in scoring position and one out, C Jordan Dissin put Jersey Shore in front with a two-run single off RHP Hoss Brewer.

Brooklyn would get out of the frame with no further damage though - and yet again showcased an immediate response. In the bottom half of the 7th, 1B Ronald Hernandez logged an RBI groundout to tie the game.

A wacky 8th inning saw Brooklyn take the lead for good. After a walk to SS Jesus Baez to start the frame, RHP Cristhian Tortosa committed a balk to put Baez on second. A single from LF Eli Serrano put men on the corners. Brooklyn then took the lead on a wild pitch issued by Tortosa, making it a 4-3 ballgame.

From there, Suero then walked to put men on first and second, when a second balk was called allowing both runners to advance. Moments later, in the same at bat, Tortosa was called for a third balk, enabling Serrano to score and push the Brooklyn lead to 5-3. The 'Clones tacked on their final run of the day courtesy of a missed catch error by Jersey Shore 1B Zach Arnold, pushing the Brooklyn lead to 6-3.

Jersey Shore would bring the tying run to the plate in the 9th, but couldn't scratch anything across.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws return to action on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. LHP Jonathan Santucci (4-4, 3.70 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn, against RHP Braydon Tucker (0-2, 4.95 ERA), the reigning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.