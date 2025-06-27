Grasshoppers and Dash Split Friday Doubleheader at First National Bank Field

June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Peyton Stumbo

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash split their seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, June 27, at First National Bank Field. The Dash claimed a 3-2 victory in game one, while the Grasshoppers responded with a 4-0 shutout win in game two.

GAME ONE

The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped the first game against the Winston-Salem Dash, 3-2, on Friday afternoon. The Dash outhit the Grasshoppers 5-4 while committing one defensive error.

Infielder Konnor Griffin led the way for Greensboro, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Esmerlyn Valdez and Shalin Polanco also recorded hits for the Grasshoppers.

For the Dash, catcher Jackson Appel paced the offense, finishing 2-for-3 with one run scored. Additional hits came from Sam Antonacci, Wilber Sanchez, and Jordan Sprinkle.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang got the start for Greensboro, striking out five over 4.1 innings. He allowed three hits, three earned runs, and was charged with the loss, moving to 3-3 on the season.

On the mound for Winston-Salem, right-hander Luke Bell earned the win after working three innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and collecting three strikeouts.

GAME TWO

The Greensboro Grasshoppers shut out the Winston-Salem Dash, 4-0, in game two of Friday's seven-inning doubleheader. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 4-3 while the Dash were charged with two errors.

Infielder Javier Rivas led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits came from Will Taylor, Esmerlyn Valdez, and Keiner Delgado.

For the Dash, outfielder Braden Montgomery paced the offense with a 2-for-3 performance, including a double. Cole McConnell added the only other hit for Winston-Salem.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo got the start for Greensboro, striking out four while allowing two hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. Jared Bayless earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

Left-hander Frankeli Arias started on the mound for Winston-Salem, striking out six over four innings while surrendering three hits, three earned runs, and five walks. Arias took the loss and dropped to 1-5 on the year.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Saturday, June 28 for Jurassic Park and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

