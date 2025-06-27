Bello Cruises Through Five and Bats Arrive Early in Win
June 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Earning their first win of the series, the Asheville Tourists downed the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-3 on Friday night at McCormick Field.
Backed by strong starting pitching, Tourists' (33-39) Juan Bello (W, 3-5) went five innings of one-run ball with a handful of strikeouts.
Making his High-A debut, Ramsey David allowed three base runners in as many innings, but gave up two runs. Railin Perez (Sv, 2) finalized the ninth inning, facing four and striking out two.
Offensively, a three-run first put the Tourists ahead early, with RBI hits from Will Bush and Kenni Gomez in the inning. The Hot Rods (39-32) could never cut the deficit closer than two afterwards.
Alejandro Nunez notched a two-for-three game with a sacrifice RBI fly and a double. As a club, Asheville outhit Bowling Green eight to six.
The journey to a series split continues tomorrow. Asheville will need another two wins in the series to accomplish the feat. Saturday's first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.
