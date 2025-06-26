Six Errors Cost Tourists in Third Straight Loss

June 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - After starting the second half with three wins, the Beer City Tourists followed it up on Thursday night with their third straight loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods at McCormick Field in an 8-7 finish.

Six errors headlined the run totals allowed by the Tourists (32-39). The club fell into a hole early, tied the game with a big inning, but couldn't hold on as the Hot Rods (39-31) pulled away late.

Trailing 6-0, Kenni Gomez blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall to put Asheville on the board. Just two of the first six runs to score for Bowling Green were earned, all coming in the first three frames.

After allowing a fifth unearned run in the sixth inning, the bats powered to life in the home half of the frame for five runs to level the score at seven.

Highlights from the inning include RBI knocks from Reylin Perez and Kenni Gomez, followed by a two-run double by Tyler Whitaker.

After coming all the way back, the first batter for the Hot Rods in the top of the seventh homered to bring in the final run of the night.

Jose Guedez (L, 4-5) was sharp in his four and two-thirds innings. He pitched the longest of any Tourists, giving up two runs (one earned) while racking up seven strikeouts.

The best Asheville can do in the series is tie after getting swept in the first half of the week. They look to rebound tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







