Drive Survive 2-1 in 11 Innings, 1-Hit Emperors

June 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







ROME, GA. - Will Turner delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning, and the Greenville Drive (36-36) edged the Rome Emperors (31-40), 2-1, in a tightly contested extra-inning affair on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Turner, who had driven in Greenville's first run back in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk, lifted a fly ball to shallow center that scored Johanfran Garcia from third base. The run broke a 1-1 deadlock that had held since the seventh inning and gave the Drive their second win of the six-game series.

Garcia, who began the 11th inning at second as the automatic runner, advanced to third on Yophery Rodriguez's single to left-center - Rodriguez's second hit of the night. After Rodriguez stole second, Turner plated Garcia with the sac fly off Rome reliever Rob Griswold (2-3), who was charged with the unearned run and took the loss.

Greenville reliever Matt McShane (2-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of dominant relief, striking out five and stranding the potential winning run three times. McShane escaped trouble in the 10th after Rome moved the automatic runner to third with one out. He induced a popout and issued an intentional walk before retiring Will Verdung on a flyout to center.

The Emperors took a 1-0 lead in the first without recording a hit. Patrick Clohisy reached on a fielder's choice, stole both second and third base, and came home on a wild pitch by Brandon Clarke. That run would stand for six innings as Rome starter Riley Frey tossed 5.1 hitless frames, striking out eight and walking two before turning it over to the bullpen.

Greenville tied the game in the seventh after Garcia led off with a single - the Drive's first hit of the night - and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Turner against Cory Wall. The Drive left the bases loaded in that frame and stranded 11 runners overall, going 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Rodriguez led Greenville offensively, going 2-for-5 with two stolen bases. Freili Encarnacion added a triple in the ninth, but the Drive failed to cash in the opportunity.

Despite the loss, Rome pitching was strong. Frey, Wall, Samuel Strickland, and Griswold combined for 14 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on six hits. But the Emperors' offense managed just one hit all night - a ninth-inning single by Verdung - and went 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position while stranding 11.

The Drive bullpen was outstanding. Clarke gave up just one run over two innings before Shea Sprague (4.1 IP), Cooper Adams (2.0 IP), and McShane (2.2 IP) combined to hold Rome to a single hit over the final nine innings. Drive pitchers cut down 14 Rome batters on strikes and severely limited the Emperors offense on the night. Each team left 11 runners on base with Greenville pitching held the line forcing the home team to go 0-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Drive take a 2-1 series lead with the second victory in as many nights. Game four of the six-game series is set for Friday night in Rome, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2025

