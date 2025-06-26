Renegades-Blue Rocks Suspended

June 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE. - Thursday's game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium has been suspended prior to the top of the fifth inning in a 0-0 game due to inclement weather in the area.

The first four innings of the contest featured excellent pitching performances from Wilmington starter Jake Bennett and Hudson Valley starter Kyle Carr, who held the two teams scoreless. Carr struck out four across four scoreless frames, allowing just two hits. After Carr's ERA sat at 4.14 on May 27, the southpaw has dropped his season ERA to 3.05. He has allowed one run or less in each of his four June starts.

Dillon Lewis had two of the three Hudson Valley hits against Bennett, a pair of singles in the first and third innings.

The game will be resumed at 4:30 on Friday in the top of the fifth and be a seven-inning game. The originally scheduled Friday game will also be a seven-inning contest, beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Coverage for the suspended game will begin with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 4:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.







