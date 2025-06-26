Claws Hold on in 9th & 10th, Top Cyclones in 11th in Wild Wednesday Game

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws escaped jams in the 9th and 10th innings before Matt Higgins' two run single in the 11th and Jersey Shore topped Brooklyn 5-4 in 11 innings on Thursday night on Coney Island.

The BlueClaws escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the ninth when Joel Dragoo threw out the winning run at the plate from right field on a fly ball to end the inning. Then the BlueClaws didn't score in the 10th, but escaped again. This time, with the bases loaded an one out, pitcher Saul Teran induced a 1-2-3 double play to force the 11th.

Higgins' two run single put the BlueClaws ahead and Paxton Thompson allowed only the inherited runner to score as Jersey Shore (2-4 in the second half) got their first win of the series with the Cyclones (4-2).

Saul Teran, who did not allow a run in the ninth or tenth, earned the win.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two run, two out single by Ronald Hernandez off Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton. The right-hander escaped further damage in the first, but gave up another run in the second on an RBI single by former BlueClaw Troy Schreffler.

Dutton settled in nicely and did not allow a run through the fifth. He gave up three runs, with two walks and struck out six.

Meanwhile, the BlueClaws got back in the game. Matt Higgins singled home a run in the fourth inning to get Jersey Shore on the board. Then in the fifth, Zach Arnold hit an opposite-field two-run home run to tie the game at three. It was Arnold's fifth home run of the season, and second of the series.

Dragoo had two hits for Jersey Shore in the win, in addition to his game-saving throw in the ninth inning.

Josh Hejka threw a scoreless sixth for Jersey Shore and Jake Eddington threw two perfect innings in relief.

Brooklyn starter Brendan Girton gave up one run in four innings and Joel Diaz gave up two runs in four innings of relief.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.







