Girton Strikes out 8 over 4.0 Frames; Mosquera Logs 3 Hits in 5-4 Loss in 11 to Jersey Shore

June 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Brendan Girton continued his outstanding campaign, but the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-4, in 11 innings on Thursday night. In the loss, Girton chucked four frames of one-run ball, giving up just two hits. The Oklahoma product struck out eight and did not walk anyone.

Girt-err Done! Brendan Girton with eight strikeouts over 4.0 innings on Thursday night in another impressive outing for the former Oklahoma Sooner.

Offensively, LF Diego Mosquera led the charge with three hits, while CF A.J. Ewing and C Ronald Hernandez also pieced together multi-hit efforts.

Brooklyn got out to a strong start right from the jump, as Hernandez shot a ground ball through on the right side to plate a pair and give the 'Clones a 2-0 lead. In the 2nd, the 'Clones added to their lead when RF Troy Schreffler Jr popped an RBI single into right against his former team.

The BlueClaws cracked the scoreboard in the fourth. With a runner on second and two down, 1B Matt Higgins roped a line drive to center to pull Jersey Shore within two.

After Girton departed, Jersey Shore pulled even in the 6th. Two nights removed from a home run on Tuesday, 3B Zach Arnold launched his fifth home run of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

The teams would trade zeroes from then out until extras, but not without a prime opportunity in the 9th for Brooklyn to walk it off. A Hernandez single and Mosquera double put two in scoring position with nobody out. From there, DH Jefrey De Los Santos was intentionally walked to load the bases, still with nobody out.

Schreffler would hit into a fielder's choice, as SS Bryan Rincon threw home to get the force in time. Then, Ewing sent a deep fly ball to right field, but RF Joel Dragoo unleashed a missile to home, as Mosquera was tagged out at the plate to send the game to extras.

Jersey Shore went down in order in the top of the 10th, and Brooklyn would threaten yet again in the home half. With the automatic runner on second, 3B Jesus Baez walked to start the frame. From there, SS Boston Baro grounded out to the pitcher, advancing both runners into scoring position with only one out. After 1B Chris Suero was intentionally walked, 2B Colin Houck hit into an inning ending 1-2-3 double play to send the game to the 11th.

In the 11th, Jersey Shore had men on second and third with two outs. Then, Higgins came through with a two run single to put the BlueClaws in front, good for 4th and 5th straight unanswered runs.

In the home half, Brooklyn would plate one on an RBI single from Mosquera. With the tying run on first and two outs, a pop out and ground out would end the ballgame.

The 'Clones will aim to get back in the win column on Friday night against the BlueClaws. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. RHP R.J. Gordon (4-2, 3.04 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn, against RHP Casey Steward (3-7, 5.88 ERA).







