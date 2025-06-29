Hot Rods Clobber Tourists 13-4 in Series-Clinching Victory

Asheville, North Carolina - Aidan Smith smashed two homers, a solo blast and a three-run long ball, while Ryan spikes drove in five RBIs, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-3, 40-33) to a 13-4 win over the Asheville Tourists (5-4, 34-40) on Sunday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the second inning against Asheville starter Derek True. Mac Horvath singled, and Noah Myers walked, putting runners on first and second. Spikes blasted a three-run homer to left, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 3-0. One out later, Raudelis Martinez reached on a fielding error by Alejandro Nunez and Blake Robertson doubled, putting runners on second and third. Adrian Santana lifted a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 4-0.

The Hot Rods added more run support in the top of the third inning with True still on the mound. Horvath led off with a single, and Spikes drove him in with a double, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 5-0. Spikes stole third and Martinez grounded into an RBI fielder's choice, making it a 6-0 game.

Asheville came sprinting back, plating four runs between the bottom of the third and fourth innings. In the third, Crisitian Gonzalez had an RBI single and Joseph Sullivan clobbered a two-run homer, cutting into the Bowling Green lead, 6-3. Brutcher collected a sacrifice fly in the fourth, trimming the led down to 6-4.

A run scored in four of the final five innings of the game for Bowling Green. In the top of the fifth, Daniel Vellojin cracked an RBI single, while Smith hit a solo homer in the sixth, and Spikes had a sacrifice fly in the seventh, making it 9-4 in favor of Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods put the finishing touches on the blowout with a four-run top of the eighth, headlined by a three-run homer from smith and a solo homer from Emilien Pitre in back-to-back fashion, bringing the game to a final score of 13-4.

Marcus Johnson (4-5) picked up the win, hurling 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one and striking out seven. True (2-3) was given the loss, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off day on Monday and start a new series against the Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia on Tuesday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

