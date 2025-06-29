Grasshoppers Blank the Dash 7-0 to Secure Series Victory

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Javier Rivas

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shut out the Winston ¬âSalem Dash, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon, June  28, at First National Bank Field to clinch the six ¬âgame set. Greensboro improved to 7-2 in the second half, while Winston ¬âSalem dropped to 3-6. The Hoppers outhit the Dash, 7-1, and each side committed one error.

Infielder  Javier  Rivas powered the Greensboro attack, going 2 ¬âfor ¬â5 with a three ¬ârun home run, three  RBI, and a run scored. Konnor  Griffin, Keiner  Delgado, Esmerlyn  Valdez, Omar  Alfonzo, and Justin  Miknis added one hit apiece.

Winston ¬âSalem's lone knock came from infielder Jeral  Perez.

Left ¬âhander Connor  Wietgrefe started for Greensboro and worked 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while fanning three. Jake  Shirk (2 ¬â0) earned the win in relief. J.P.  Massey notched his third hold, with Landon  Tomkins and Julian  Bosnic collecting their seventh and fifth holds, respectively, to close out the combined one ¬âhit shutout.

Right ¬âhander Dylan  Cumming (1 ¬â2) took the loss for the Dash after surrendering one run on one hit over 3.0 innings, striking out three.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, July 1 a 6:30 for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

