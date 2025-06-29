Grasshoppers Blank the Dash 7-0 to Secure Series Victory
June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shut out the Winston ¬âSalem Dash, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon, June 28, at First National Bank Field to clinch the six ¬âgame set. Greensboro improved to 7-2 in the second half, while Winston ¬âSalem dropped to 3-6. The Hoppers outhit the Dash, 7-1, and each side committed one error.
Infielder Javier Rivas powered the Greensboro attack, going 2 ¬âfor ¬â5 with a three ¬ârun home run, three RBI, and a run scored. Konnor Griffin, Keiner Delgado, Esmerlyn Valdez, Omar Alfonzo, and Justin Miknis added one hit apiece.
Winston ¬âSalem's lone knock came from infielder Jeral Perez.
Left ¬âhander Connor Wietgrefe started for Greensboro and worked 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while fanning three. Jake Shirk (2 ¬â0) earned the win in relief. J.P. Massey notched his third hold, with Landon Tomkins and Julian Bosnic collecting their seventh and fifth holds, respectively, to close out the combined one ¬âhit shutout.
Right ¬âhander Dylan Cumming (1 ¬â2) took the loss for the Dash after surrendering one run on one hit over 3.0 innings, striking out three.
The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, July 1 a 6:30 for Family Funday Sunday.
