Grasshoppers Take Down Dash 3-1 on Saturday Night

June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Konnor Griffin

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 3-1, on Saturday, June 28, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 6-2 in the second half of the season, while the Dash dropped to 3-5. Despite being outhit 5-4, Greensboro capitalized on key moments, while Winston-Salem committed one defensive error.

Infielder Konnor Griffin led the charge for Greensboro, going 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Jesus Castillo accounted for the Hoppers' only other hit.

For the Dash, Arxy Hernandez led at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with one RBI. Additional hits came from Sam Antonacci, Samuel Zavala, and Matt Hogan.

Right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis started on the mound for Greensboro, earning the win and improving to 2-4 on the season. Curtis struck out six batters over five innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and two walks. Jake Dombkowski recorded his first hold of the season, while Michael Walsh collected his third save.

Right-hander Jake Bockenstedt took the loss for Winston-Salem, falling to 4-6. He posted seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and three walks.

