Hot Rods Drop Second-Straight Game in Asheville in 7-4 Loss

June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-3, 39-33) fought back after falling behind 6-0, but the late offensive start wasn't enough, leading to a 7-4 loss to the Asheville Tourists (5-3, 34-39) on Saturday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning against Bowling Green starter TJ Nichols. Will Bush swatted a solo homer to right, giving Asheville a 1-0 lead.

The Tourists extended their lead in the bottom of the third against Nichols. Alejandro Nunez led off the inning with a solo long ball, and two outs later, Bush launched his second homer of the night to make it 3-0.

Three additional runs scored for Asheville in the bottom of the fifth with Nichols still on the mound. Lucas Spence singled and Bush walked, putting runners on first and second. Kenni Gomez blasted a three-run homer to right, increasing the Asheville advantage to 6-0.

Bowling Green plated their first runs in the top of the sixth inning against Asheville reliever Alonzo Tredwell. Bryan Broecker singled, and Adrian Santana doubled, scoring Broecker to make it 6-1. Emilien Pitre walked and Mac Horvath singled, and with an error in center by Gomez, both runners scored to bring the game to 6-3.

The Hot Rods brought in another run in the top of the seventh on a Santana sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 6-4. Asheville plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a Chase Jaworsky, and Bowling Green didn't find any extra offense the rest of the way, ending in a 7-4 loss.

Bryce Mayer (3-2) earned the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Nichols (7-3) was given the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three. Cody Tucker (1) picked up the save, pitching 1.0 perfect inning with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (3-5, 4.44) to the mound, with Asheville's pitcher to be announced.

