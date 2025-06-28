Hot Rods Game Notes

Can't Win 'Em All... The Hot Rods dropped a game for the first time in the series, falling 5-3 to the Tourists on Friday. Asheville sprinted out of the gates, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Bowling Green fought back with an RBI single from Raudelis Martinez in the top of the second. The game was back-and-forth from that point on, with the Hot Rods getting an RBI base hit from Carlos Colmenarez and a solo homer from Mac Horvath, but the Tourists offense kept pace in the 5-3 loss.

Summer Slugger... Raudelis Martinez has energized the Bowling Green offense in the month of June. Since the calendar turned, Martinez is 20-for-51 (.392) with four doubles, two homers, 13 RBI, and eight walks compared to just seven strikeouts. He has raised his average from .190 to .260 over his 15 games in June. He is also enjoying an on-base streak that has stretched 12 games. His stats between June 11 and June 27 are even more impressive than the whole month, hitting .439 with 12 RBIs over that span.

Weird Ways of Winning... For just the second time in franchise history, the Hot Rods recorded four sacrifice flies in a single game. Emilien Pitre, Adrian Santana, and Aidan Smith (2) drove in runs with sacrifice flies on Thursday. The first time a Hot Rods team achieved this stat was on May 28, 2012, against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps with Jake Hager, Jeff Malm (2), and Drew Vettleson all recording sacrifices in that matchup. Hager went on to make his MLB debut with the Mets in 2021, playing two seasons in total with the Mets and Diamondbacks.

Nichols' Night... TJ Nichols receives the starting nod for the Hot Rod on Saturday. He is coming off two of his most impressive outings of the season, including 6.0 innings, one-run performance against the Hub City Spartanburgers last week. His start before, on June 14 against Winston-Salem, was the first time this season that a Hot Rods starter went 7.0 innings, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out eight. The second 7.0 innings start happened this week for Bowling Green with Gary Gill Hill accomplishing the same feat on Wednesday.







