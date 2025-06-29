Scott and Taylor Spearhead Spartanburgers' Sunday Walk-Off

June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - With two outs remaining in the ninth, the Spartanburgers were at risk of dropping their first six-game set of the second half of the season. Trailing by two, the offense flipped the script. Hub City (4-5, 35-39) took down Aberdeen (4-5, 28-46) by a 5-4 final thanks to a two-run homer from Quincy Scott and bold baserunning from Josh Taylor, who scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

Hub City right-hander Jose Gonzalez kept Aberdeen off the scoreboard through the first four innings, striking out six in the process. Gonzalez fanned the side in the first and stranded two runners on base in the third.

On the other side, IronBirds starter Eccel Correa pitched well for the first two frames. Julian Brock beat out a swinging bunt for a single to start the bottom of the third. Scott bunted Brock to second; Brock then took off for third, and Correa's throw to the bag was dropped. Taylor chopped his first MiLB hit through the middle of the infield to score Brock, the game's first run.

After a scoreless fourth, the IronBirds shocked Gonzalez in the fifth. Aneudis Mordán smoked the first pitch of the inning all the way to the wall in dead center field; Jake Cunningham doubled to right to score Mordan; and Angel Tejada hit an inside-the-park home run. Tejada ripped a sinking liner to center which dropped in front of Dreiling, then took a wicked bounce over the center fielder and rolled to the warning track. Cunningham scored easily, and Tejada sped around the basepaths before the throw reached the plate. Gonzalez bounced back to retire the next three hitters, but Aberdeen jumped in front, 3-1.

The Spartanburgers threatened an immediate response in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded, a lineout double play ended the inning. Adonis Villavicencio took over for Gonzalez to start the sixth. With one out, he walked Austin Overn. After two stolen bases, Overn scored the fourth Aberdeen run on a wild pitch.

Correa was lifted for Trent Turzenski to begin the bottom of the sixth. Singles from Dylan Dreiling and Yeison Morrobel resulted in a second Hub City run. Turzenski tossed a scoreless seventh and Zane Barnhart did the same in the eighth.

Eric Loomis (W, 2-0) matched his career high in strikeouts for the second time this week. Loomis cut down five IronBirds at the plate across two scoreless frames that kept the game at 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth.

With one out, Barnhart walked Brock on just four pitches. Scott then scorched an outside fastball over the wall in right to tie the game. Taylor followed it up with an eight-pitch at bat ending in an opposite-field single. He stole second on the first pitch to Keith Jones II and tagged up to third on a flyout to right. Aberdeen went to the bullpen with two outs.

Luis Marquez faced Wyatt Cheney after replacing Casey Cook in the field in the top of the ninth. Marquez never needed to swing the bat. Cheney spiked the first pitch he threw. It skipped away, and Taylor raced home to win the game for the 'Burgers.

Following a series split with Aberdeen, Hub City travels to Winston-Salem to take on the White Sox High-A affiliate. The Spartanburgers and Dash will play three games before returning to Fifth Third Park for another three games next weekend.







