BlueClaws Drop Series Finale Sunday in Brooklyn

June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Chris Suero homered and Brooklyn scored three runs in the first inning en route to an 8-3 win over Jersey Shore on Sunday at Maimonides Park.

The Cyclones (7-2) took five of the six games from Jersey Shore (2-7), the second series of the second half.

Brooklyn scored three times in the first inning off Brandon Beckel (one earned) to take the lead. AJ Ewing led off the first inning with a home run, his second as a Cyclone. With two outs, an error by Cole Roberts allowed the second run to score, and Beckel balked in the third run. It marked the third straight game the BlueClaws have balked in a run.

Beckel came out after one inning, allowing three runs, one earned.

Jersey Shore got back in the game, scoring on an RBI single Elio Prado in the top of the second. Rehabbing Mets OF Jesse Winker answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the second off reliever Paxton Thompson. The BlueClaws added two more - on a SAC fly from Nick Biddison and RBI double from Kehden Hettiger, to get back within a run. However, the balks returned, with Thompson balking in a run in the third to make it 5-3.

Brooklyn added a run in the sixth on a throwing error. Then Chris Suero hit his 11th home run of the season in the eighth inning for an 8-3 lead.

Dakota Hawkins (1-0) earned his first win, throwing three scoreless and hitless innings. Ryan Ammons threw two perfect innings and Ben Simon threw a scoreless ninth for Brooklyn.

Kehden Hettiger had two of the four BlueClaws hits in the loss.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a three game series with Wilmington (Nationals).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.