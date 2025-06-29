Pitching Staff Surrenders Baker's Dozen Worth of Runs in Loss

June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Finalizing a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Sunday at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists dropped a 13-4 decision.

The Tourists (36-40) still stand alone in second place for the second half of the season, as the Hot Rods (40-33) claimed first place with the win.

Six runs for Bowling Green scored before Asheville jumped on the board in the third inning. Joseph Sullivan crushed his 14th homer of the year over the right-center scoreboard.

Also in the frame, Cristian Gonzalez tallied an RBI base hit. Asheville's final run of the night came the next frame. They made it a 6-4 game with a sacrifice fly from Drew Brutcher, but the Hot Rods took over once again afterwards and never looked back.

Derek True (L, 2-3) returned to action after coming off the IL. He tossed in the first two and one-third innings, surrendering four runs (three earned).

Asheville will hit the road next week to play against the Greenville Drive for three games, before returning home to face the same opponent during the fourth of July weekend series. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.







