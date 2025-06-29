Wilmington Holds off Renegades Late

June 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, DE. - A comeback effort came up just short for the Hudson Valley Renegades in a 4-3 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Wilmington took a 3-0 lead in the second off Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. Sam Petersen singled to lead off the inning and later scored on a fielder's choice hit into by Armando Cruz, when Jose Colmenares' throw home went high in an attempt to cut the runner down trying to score.

Cruz scored after Alexnder Vargas' throw on a bunt single by Teo Banks went wild down the right field line. Banks came home on a Cortland Lawson fielder's choice later in the inning.

In the top of the third, the Renegades brought two runs across to cut the deficit to 3-2. A pair of singles by Josh Moylan and Manuel Palencia put runners at first and second. Two batters later, Moylan scored on a Jackson Castillo infield single. Dillon Lewis then legged out an infield single to bring home Palencia.

The Blue Rocks added a fourth run in the bottom of the third. A Petersen double was followed by an RBI single by Cruz to make it 4-2 Wilmington.

Hudson Valley made it 4-3 in the ninth but the comeback fell just short against Miguel Gomez. Jose Colmenares got the rally started with a double and scored on an RBI single by Moylan. The Renegades then loaded the bases with two outs, but Lewis popped out to shortstop to end the inning.

In relief of Rodriguez-Cruz, the Renegades bullpen held the Blue Rocks without a run. Tyrone Yulie, Matt Keating, and Chris Kean combined for 3.1 shutout innings with no hits allowed.

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

42-31







South Atlantic League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.