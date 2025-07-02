Cyclones Derailed, Drop Doubleheader to Renegades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Cyclones' offense never quite got in gear on Wednesday night. Brooklyn was limited to nine hits over 14.0 innings, as the Hudson Valley Renegades swept the doubleheader. The Cyclones dropped the lid-lifter, 5-3, and the nightcap, 2-0, from Heritage Financial Park.

In the opener, Hudson Valley (6-5, 44-31) started fast. With the bases empty and two out, 1B Coby Morales and DH Jace Avina cracked back-to-back singles to keep the inning alive. SS Alexander Vargas, the reigning South Atlantic League Player of the Week, then stepped in and cracked a towering drive that clanged off the right-field foul pole for a three-run home run. The 23-year-old's fourth since rejoining the Renegades provided a 3-0 lead.

3B José Colmenares followed by pounding a liner off the left-center field fence. The leather caromed behind both the left and center fielders, enabling the 23-year-old to scamper towards third. After the ball was bobbled in the outfield, Colmenares took the turn for home. The relay to the play never came, as the infielder was awarded a triple and scored on a fielding error, pushing Hudson Valley's edge to 4-0.

In the second, the Renegades tacked on. RF Luis Durango reached on a bunt single up the third-base line and took second base on a wild pitch before scoring on a single to center by LF Jackson Castillo.

Brooklyn (7-4, 53-24) started to chip away in the top of the third. 1B Corey Collins punched a single to center on the first pitch he saw as a Cyclone, and LF Jefrey De Los Santos followed with a line drive into the left-center field gap. Collins raced around to score on a bobbled ball in the outfield, while De Los Santos made a bid for third. The throw to the bag was in time to nab him, but Brooklyn was within four, 5-1.

An inning later, RF Eli Serrano III pulled the 'Clones closer. DH Jesús Báez ignited a rally with a leadoff walk, and Serrano promptly rocketed a liner into Hudson Valley's left-field bullpen for a two-run home run. The Fuquay-Varina, N.C. native's seventh blast of the campaign yanked Brooklyn within a pair, 5-3.

However, that was as close as the Cyclones would get. Brooklyn put the tying and go-ahead runs aboard with back-to-back two-out singles and a walk in the sixth, but a pop fly to short squelched the rally.

RHP Bryce Warrecker, who entered in relief to record the final out of the sixth, returned for the seventh and closed the door for Hudson Valley. De Los Santos reached with a one-out single, but was erased on a game-ending double play.

Brooklyn's RHP Nate Dohm (1-2) struggled before departing with the training staff in the second inning. The Zionsville, Ind. native was taxed for five runs (four earned) on six hits in 1.2 innings, walking one and striking out one.

RHP Ben Hess did not pitch deep enough to qualify for the win, allowing three runs on three hits in 4.0 frames for the Renegades. LHP Geoff Gilbert (1-0) garnered his first win of the year with 1.2 frames of spotless relief. Warrecker faced the minimum over 1.1 innings to collect his third save.

In the nightcap, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley traded zeroes through the first four frames. The Cyclones' best opportunity came in the top of the fifth when DH Diego Mosquera walked and 1B Onix Vega smashed a single to right, putting two men on with nobody out. Alas, Renegades LHP Kyle Carr induced a double play and a ground out to second to keep the contest scoreless.

Hudson Valley snatched the game's only two runs in the bottom of the inning. 3B José Colmenares worked a leadoff walk, breaking a streak of 11-straight hitters retired by RHP Will Watson, before C Manuel Palencia singled him to third. 1B Josh Moylan followed with a soft seeing-eye single past the drawn-in infield to bring in a run and put the Renegades in front, 1-0. 2B Brenny Escanio added a run-scoring knock off his own, sneaking one under the sliding attempt of the second baseman, to stretch the advantage to a pair, 2-0.

Carr (3-5) retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings to finish off Hudson Valley's first complete game shutout of seven innings or longer since 2009. The left-hander yielded only three hits and three walks, striking out seven, en route to his third win. Carr retired the final eight hitters he faced.

Watson (0-1) was saddled with the tough-luck defeat after retiring 11 hitters in a row at one point and starting the night with 4.0-straight hitless frames. The 22-year-old was charged with two runs on three hits in a career-high-tying 5.0 innings, issuing two walks and four strikeouts.

Brooklyn will try and snap the two-game slide in game three of the series on Thursday night. RHP Brendan Girton (3-1, 2.87) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Renegades are projected to counter with the New York Yankees' No. 25 prospect per MLB Pipeline, LHP Griffin Herring (1-1, 2.36). The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







