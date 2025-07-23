Homers Help Greensboro Past Brooklyn, 3-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Brooklyn jumped out to an early lead for the fifth time in five games since the All-Star break; however, Greensboro tied the game in the second and took the lead for good in the seventh, as the Grasshoppers defeated the Cyclones 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

The Cyclones (12-14, 58-34) put a man on with one out in the first inning on an infield single to third by LF Eli Serrano III. CF A.J. Ewing pounded the next pitch off the base of the fence in right-center field, scoring the North Carolina State alum from first, to put Brooklyn in the lead, 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Grasshoppers (19-7, 64-27) drew even. With the bases empty and one out, RF Shalin Polanco deposited the first pitch he saw beyond the fence in right for a game-tying solo home run. His 11th blast of the season knotted the score at one.

It remained a one-all contest until the seventh. Polanco stepped up to lead off the frame and cracked a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right for his second home run of the game and 12th of the campaign. The 21-year-old's round-tripper placed Greensboro in front, 2-1.

The Grasshoppers were able to secure an insurance run in the eighth. Greensboro managed to load the bases on a pair of walks and a CF P.J. Hilson single before 2B Jesús Castillo lofted a sacrifice fly to right to stretch the edge to two, 3-1.

RHP Mike Walsh entered to try and close out the contest for 'Hoppers in the top of the ninth and worked a three-up, three-down frame to secure his fifth save and Greensboro's 3-1 victory.

Neither starter received a decision on Wednesday afternoon. RHP Brendan Girton continued his stellar season for Brooklyn, permitting just one run on two hits in 4.1 innings, walking two and striking out three. RHP Peyton Stumbo tied a season-long with 5.0 innings of work for the Grasshoppers, allowing one run on three hits.

Greensboro's RHP Landon Tomkins (5-2) posted 2.0 innings of one-hit shutout relief with no walks and one punch out to earn his fifth win.

RHP Raimon Gómez (3-4) was tagged with his fourth defeat with the Cyclones after permitting the go-ahead run in the seventh on one hit in 1.0 inning on the bump.

Brooklyn will try and snap the brief two-game slide in game three of the series on Thursday night. RHP Joel Díaz (4-2, 3.59) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Grasshoppers are projected to counter with the Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 24 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Khristian Curtis (4-4, 4.80). The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.







