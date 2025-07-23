Gainey Tosses 5.0 Scoreless Innings in Hot Rods 5-0 Win

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - Garrett Gainey went a career-high 5.0 scoreless innings in his third start for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-11, 49-41), while a four-run seventh inning padded their lead, ending in a 5-0 win over the Asheville Tourists (10-15, 39-51) on Wednesday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The first run scored in the top of the fifth inning for Bowling Green against Asheville starter Derek True. Noah Myers led off the inning with a solo blast to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green continued to add to their lead in the top of the seventh against Asheville reliever Yeriel Santos. Noah Myers led off with a walk and stole second base. Ryan Spikes singled, scoring Myers, making it 2-0. Blake Robertson walked, and Bryan Broecker reached on a bunt single, loading the bases. Carlos Colmenarez pushed in Spikes with a bases-loaded walk, Adrian Santana plated Robertson with a double play, and Aidan Smith scored Broecker with a base hit, making it a 5-0 Hot Rods lead.

The scoring for both sides would end after the seventh. Gainey, Junior William, and Drew Dowd combined for the fifth shutout this season for Bowling Green, locking up a 5-0 win.

Gainey (1-3) earned the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits while striking out four. True (2-5) was given the loss, letting up just one run over 5.0 frames on three hits, walking one and striking out seven.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-6, 4.22) against Asheville RHP Juan Bello (4-4, 3.88).

