Renegades Game Notes

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (53-35, 14-9) vs. Rome Emperors (38-50, 9-14)

RHP Josh Grosz (4-7, 4.13 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Baumann (2-6, 4.24 ERA)

| Game 89 | Home Game 43 | Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 12:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: YES Network & Gotham Sports App

Internet TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: Camp Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Day of Week Promo: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

'GADES ARE HOT: With a win on Tuesday, the Renegades have won 11 of their last 15 games, sitting at 53-35 overall this season. Hudson Valley has also won nine of their last 10 games at home. From July 1-6, the Renegades took five of six from Brooklyn, marking the first time they won five games in a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following Tuesday's victory over Rome, Hudson Valley is 15-9 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 42 games remaining. With 15 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won eight, split five, and lost two.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his tremendous season on Tuesday, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven. The southpaw has not been charged with a earned run since June 15, throwing 29 innings across five innings since then. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last eight starts. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 0.59 in 45.2 innings, the second-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.18 is now the best in the South Atlantic League.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .190 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .647. His current on-base streak of 21 games is the longest in the South Atlantic League. During that stretch, Moylan has slashed .284/.385/.463 with a .848 OPS and 12 RBIs.

ORG STAR: On July 12, Dillon Lewis hit a home run for the second straight game, his seventh High-A home run and his 16th overall this season. Among Yankees farmhands, he ranks second in home runs, behind only Spencer Jones' 22 homers. He is just ahead of Roc Riggio and Everson Pereira, who each have 15. During a current five-game hitting streak, Lewis has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with two HRs, 6 RBIs, and a 1.265 OPS.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: On Tuesday, the Renegades earned their seventh win this season in their last at-bat with a 4-3 victory. It is the third time in the last nine contests that Hudson Valley has won in their last at-bat, which all three of those victories coming at home. Prior to July 8, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.79) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.52 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 43 times this season in 88 games. This means that they have done so in 49% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 38-5 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 72% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring was charged with just one earned run across four innings on Friday. The lefty only allowed one hit in his outing, striking out six. In eight appearances with Hudson Valley, Herring has five quality starts. The former LSU Tiger still leads all of MiLB among qualified pitchers with a 1.71 ERA this season. Herring has allowed two runs or less in 15 of 16 starts in 2025.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 200-118 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 58-23 in the seventh inning alone, as well as a 53-32 mark in the fifth inning.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last twelve games, Castillo is slashing .326/.431/.512 with a .943 OPS. He has gone 14-for-43 at the plate, including two doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs. The College of Southern Nevada product has reached base safely in 11 of those 12 games and hit safely in eight of those 11 games.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.92 ERA in 202 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.59). Through 88 games, Hudson Valley starters have 508 punchouts in 452 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 508 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB, five punchouts ahead of Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 181 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 hits in a 4-3 victory over Asheville on Sunday. Through their first 88 games, the Renegades have 24 games of 10 or more hits and 15 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 16 times, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played.

WADDLE, WADDLE: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. This is the first and only time these two teams will see each other this season. Hudson Valley was 5-3 against Rome last year, including taking three of five in Georgia last April. The July 19 contest was one of two combined no-hitters for the Renegades in 2024, with Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combining for the no-no. This is the last series that the Renegades will play this season against a South Division opponent, playing the final 37 games within the division. The Emperors feature six top-30 prospects in the Braves organization.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.0 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .234 as a team with a .678 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 39 contests this season, and are 13-26. However, Hudson Valley has hit 32 home runs in the last 38 games.

WELCOME BACK: Alexander Vargas has been a key piece of the Renegades' recent hot streak. He had a 16-game hitting streak spanning between June and July, was the longest in the South Atlantic League this season. It was also the longest hitting streak for a Renegades player since Emeel Salem hit safely in 17 straight games in 2007. In his last 24 games, Vargas is 27-for-91 (.297) at the plate with four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .805 OPS. In Wilmington on June 24-29, Vargas was the South Atlantic League Player of the Week.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins earlier this month, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 26% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.78 ERA through 88 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA) and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.59 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .189 opposing average, while striking out 360 batters in 308 innings. Geoff Gilbert has recorded eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







