Drive Take Second Straight from Burgers 7-3

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville, S.C. - For five innings, the Greenville Drive were nearly invisible at the plate. Then, in a flurry of base hits, wild pitches, and defensive lapses, they roared to life; erasing a 3-1 deficit and storming past the Hub City Spartanburgers, 7-3, in Game 2 of their six-game series Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

The win pulls the Drive (45-45) back to .500, while Hub City (46-45) dropped its third game in a row.

Greenville's offense awoke just in time, scoring six unanswered runs over the final three innings, capitalizing on eight walks, three Spartanburgers errors, and clutch situational hitting. Yophery Rodriguez led the charge, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Will Turner added two hits and drove in two of his own, including the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Through four innings, Hub City starter Josh Trentadue looked every bit the ace he's been all season, tossing four no-hit frames with seven strikeouts. But after his exit, Greenville quickly took advantage of a faltering Spartanburgers bullpen.

In the fifth, Will Turner broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff infield single. After a walk and a popout, Albert Feliz lined a single up the middle to score Turner, putting Greenville on the board and ending the shutout.

Hub City responded with a three-run rally in the sixth, all charged to reliever Darvin Garcia, who failed to retire any of the five batters he faced. After Gleider Figuereo singled and stole second, John Taylor drove in two with a sharp single to left, and Quincy Scott followed with a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1.

But just as the momentum seemed to shift, Greenville struck back-and they did it with patience and opportunism.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rodriguez singled and later scored on a wild pitch from Adrian Rodriguez, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Then came the decisive seventh. Facing Wilian Bormie, Greenville put together four hits, a walk, and took advantage of a costly fielding error by right fielder Quincy Scott. Arias and Bleis opened the inning with back-to-back hits before Rodriguez ripped a single into right-center to plate two and give the Drive a 4-3 lead.

Turner followed with a two-run single through the right side, scoring Rodriguez and Nelly Taylor, who had walked earlier in the inning, to make it 6-3.

The Drive added one more insurance run in the eighth after a wild pitch by Adonis Villavicencio allowed Franklin Arias to reach first following a strikeout. A walk, a fielder's choice, and Villavicencio's throwing error led to Arias scoring the game's final run.

After Garcia's rocky sixth, Danny Kirwin entered in relief and was nearly flawless. He tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three to earn his fifth win of the season.

Kirwin's biggest moment came in the seventh, when Malcolm Moore singled and stole second, putting the tying run in scoring position. But center fielder Miguel Bleis threw a laser to the plate to nail Moore trying to score on Casey Cook's single, preserving the Drive's narrow lead.

That defensive gem sparked the crowd of 3,824 and seemed to ignite Greenville's bats moments later.

The win also underscored Greenville's resilience. Despite being outhit 10-7 and facing an early gem from Trentadue, they remained disciplined, drawing eight walks and scoring five of their seven runs after the fifth inning.

On the other side, the Spartanburgers were left ruing missed chances, particularly in the sixth when they left the bases loaded, and in the seventh when Moore was cut down at the plate.

Game 3 of the series is set for Thursday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Greenville will look to take the series lead behind Michael Sansone, while Hub City will counter with Dylan MacLean.







