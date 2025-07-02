Hub City and Winston-Salem Split First Two

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Spartanburgers and Dash only made it to the top of the third inning in the series opener on Tuesday before rain caused a suspension. The Spartanburgers carried a 4-3 lead into the resumption of the first game of the series on Wednesday, but Hub City failed to hold on in a 6-4 loss. The 'Burgers responded with shutdown pitching for a 2-1 win in the second game.

With the second game shortened to seven innings, Josh Trentadue, Victor Simeon, and Joey Danielson combined for a one-hitter. A two-run home run from Julian Brock proved to be the difference in the series-evening game.

Game one of the series resumed in the top of the third inning with two outs. Hub City held a 4-3 advantage. Winston-Salem wasted no time tying the game. Jake Peppers (W, 2-3) entered to pitch and retired the first batter he faced for the final out in the top of the inning. Jeral Perez led off the bottom half against new pitcher Josh Sanders (L, 1-1). Perez cracked his 14th home run of the season.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the fifth inning when a Samuel Zavala double brought in Perez. Arxy Hernandez added a second run to the lead with a sacrifice fly. Winston-Salem's Nick Altermatt and Hub City's Seth Clark traded scoreless frames for the next two innings.

Hub City got two hits against Phil Fox in the eighth inning, including a Quincy Scott (4-for-4, 3 RBI) single, but a pickoff helped limit the threat from the 'Burgers' offense. Morris Austin (S, 1) set down Hub City in order in the ninth to finish off the series opener.

Trentadue and Christian Oppor (L, 0-4) helped keep the second game tied at zero for a while. Neither starter allowed a run through the first four innings of the game. Yeison Morrobel led off the fifth for Hub City with a single. Brock followed it up with a homer to take the lead. Oppor struck out the next three he faced to finish his outing with 10 strikeouts.

Trentadue was lifted prior to the bottom of the fifth with seven strikeouts of his own. Simeon (W, 2-0) took over and allowed the first three to reach on two walks and his own throwing error. A balk moved everyone up and brought home a run for Winston-Salem with nobody out. Simeon managed to preserve the lead with back-to-back popouts and a strikeout.

Hub City could not provide any insurance over the next two innings. Danielson (S, 4) did not need any cushion. The righty set down the final six batters of the game for the Dash in order, including striking out the side.

The Spartanburgers try to take the series lead on Thursday in the final road game of the series. Hub City sends LHP Dylan MacLean (1-0, 3.90 ERA) to face off against fellow LHP Frankeli Arias (1-5, 3.88 ERA) for Winston-Salem. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Spartanburgers return home for three games against the Dash, starting Friday with a Fourth of July celebration. Game time is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET with the City of Spartanburg's Red, White, and Boom celebration to follow the game's conclusion. Fans who have purchased a ticket to the game will have first access to the field to watch the fireworks.







