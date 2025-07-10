Pitching Proves the Difference in Second Straight Spartanburgers Win

July 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga. - For the second straight day, Hub City (11-7, 42-41) limited Rome (7-10, 36-46) to just one run offensively. On the backs on the strong pitching performance, the Spartanburgers took a 2-1 series lead with a 6-1 win. Kolton Curtis returned from a brief stint on the injured list for three innings on Thursday night. Dylan MacLean (W, 2-0) picked up where Curtis left off, taking Hub City just three outs from the finish line.

It was primarily a three-man show offensively for Hub City. Eight of the 11 hits on the game came via multi-hit days for Arturo Disla, Quincy Scott, and Antony Gutierrez. All three picked up RBIs on the evening, and Gutierrez stole three bags, improving to a perfect seven-for-seven on the basepaths this series. His final swipe was his 30th of the season.

After a brief 15-minute delay, both starters, Jacob Kroeger (L, 0-3) and Curtis, breezed through the first two innings, facing the minimum. After John Taylor led off the third with a single, Scott doubled him home with one out to put the first run on the scoreboard. Curtis set down the order in the bottom of the third, completing his first start back from injury. The righty needed just 27 pitches for three perfect frames.

Despite a walk and a single to start the top of the fourth, Hub City failed to add on to its lead. MacLean took over in the fourth and worked around a two-out single. In the fifth, the Spartanburgers converted. Scott singled with one out in the fifth. Gutierrez followed it up with another hit, and Scott advanced from first to third. Malcolm Moore grounded Scott home to take a 2-0 lead.

Both teams left runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth. MacLean tossed his first clean inning in the home half of the sixth. Rob Griswold took the mound in place of Jacob Kroeger in the seventh. With a runner at third and two outs, Disla scorched a double to left to make it 3-0 Hub City.

Rome got its only run in the bottom of the seventh. Mason Guerra led the inning off with a double, and Bryson Horne brought him home to score with a single two batters later. After a clean top of the eighth from reliever Justin Long, Rome got runners to the corners with one out in the bottom half. MacLean finished his day by rolling a 5-4-3 double play.

Hub City tacked on plenty of insurance in the ninth. Gutierrez, Moore, and Disla all drove in runs as part of a two-hit inning aided by a fielding error. Victor Simeon slammed the door out of the bullpen with a strikeout and double play.

The Spartanburgers search for a third straight win against the Emperors on Friday night. Hub City lefty Dalton Pence (1-1, 1.13 ERA) faces off against Braves No. 7 prospect Garrett Baumann (2-5, 3.79 ERA). First pitch in game four of the series is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.







