Red-Hot Herring Lifts Renegades

July 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their eighth win in their last nine games, beating the Asheville Tourists 7-2 on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Griffin Herring continued his superb season, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. The southpaw struck out nine batters, earning his ninth quality start of the season. Herring has five quality starts in seven appearances with Hudson Valley and leads MiLB in ERA (1.69) among qualified pitchers.

Hudson Valley got the scoring started with two runs in the first against Alonzo Tredwell. Jace Avina drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an RBI single by Coby Morales. A sacrifice fly by Alexander Vargas two batters later brought in Morales from third.

Asheville scored its first run in the top of the second. Lucas Spence walked and scored on an RBI triple by Chase Jaworsky.

In the bottom of the inning, the Renegades extended their lead to 4-1. After a pair of singles by Manuel Palencia and Duncan Pastore, Avina was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dillon Lewis then notched a two-run single to score Palencia and Pastore.

Jackson Castillo singled to lead off the third. After Vargas was hit by a pitch, a double steal put runners at second and third. Castillo scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Colmenares. Palencia then drove in Vargas with an RBI single to make it 6-1 Renegades.

In the sixth, Asheville loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Drew Vogel scored from third on a wild pitch with Will Bush at the plate, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

Castillo added a solo home run in the seventh to make it 7-2, his fourth long ball of the season. He was 4-for-4 at the plate, his first four-hit game of the season and the first for a Renegade since Parks Harber on May 23.

Hueston Morrill and Bryce Warrecker combined for two shutout innings to finish a 7-2 victory. The duo each recorded 1-2-3 innings, retiring all six batters faced between the two of them.

