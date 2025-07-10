Renegades Roll Past Tourists for Third Straight Night

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - In their final series before the All-Star break, the Asheville Tourists have dropped three straight to open the week against the Hudson Valley Renegades, falling again on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park 6-2.

The Tourists (37-46) have manufactured one earned run throughout the last two games, as Renegades' pitching (50-32) has dominated.

In the second frame, Chase Jaworsky notched an RBI triple to make it a 2-1 Hudson Valley score. The opposition added two more in each of the next two innings to bust the doors open.

Right-hander Alonzo Tredwell (L, 0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits in the starting role. The bullpen was a bright spot. Cody Tucker went one and one-third frames and Railin Perez tossed an inning - both men allowed none across.

With the bats, Drew Vogel snagged two of Asheville's six hits, snapping an eight-game hitless streak.

The best Asheville can do the rest of the week is split the series. They will have to win the next three days against Hudson Valley, with tomorrow's first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET.







