World Series Champions Return to GVL

July 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







As the Greenville Drive continues its celebration of 20 incredible years at Fluor Field, we're thrilled to welcome back two fan favorites who carved their paths from the West End to the World Series stage - Josh Reddick and Brandon Workman!

Tonight promises to be a special night as we honor these Drive alumni who went on to become champions at baseball's highest level.

Josh Reddick first thrilled Drive fans during the 2007 and 2008 seasons, showcasing a rare combination of power at the plate and a cannon for an arm in the outfield. In 108 games wearing Drive green, Josh hit an impressive .310 with 18 home runs, 81 RBI and 67 runs scored. His defensive prowess turned heads nationwide, leading all of Minor League Baseball with 19 outfield assists in 2007 alone.

Reddick made his Major League debut with the Boston Red Sox on July 31, 2009, becoming the sixth Drive player to reach the big leagues. He went on to shine with the Oakland Athletics, earning an American League Gold Glove Award in 2012. In 2017, he joined the Houston Astros and played a pivotal role in their World Series run, batting .314 with 13 homers and 82 RBI in 134 games. He made Astros history again in 2018 by becoming just the second player in franchise history to hit two grand slams in a single month, joining Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell. Josh wrapped up an outstanding 13-year MLB career with stints for the Red Sox, A's, Dodgers, Astros, and Diamondbacks.

Brandon Workman's Drive journey began in 2011, when the right-hander anchored Greenville's starting rotation. Over 26 starts, he finished second on the team with a 3.71 ERA while racking up an impressive 115 strikeouts. Just a year later, Workman was named the Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year, and in 2013, he made his Major League debut - becoming the 28th Drive alum to reach The Show.

Brandon cemented his place in Red Sox lore during their 2013 World Series Championship run. He was lights out in the postseason, not allowing an earned run across seven appearances, and pitched a perfect eighth inning in the decisive Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Workman spent seven seasons in the big leagues, pitching for the Red Sox, Phillies, and Cubs, and remains a testament to the Drive's proud tradition of developing Major League talent.

Thank you Brandon and Josh, and the Workman and Reddick families for joining us today at Fluor Field. Fans, be sure to stop by the table at section 109 during the 1st inning to meet both of our World Series Champion alumni!







