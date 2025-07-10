'Burgers Win One-Run Showdown

July 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga. - After an hour rain delay, the Spartanburgers and Emperors were locked in another low-scoring affair. Hub City (10-7, 41-41) held on for a 2-1 win over Rome (7-9, 36-45). The Spartanburgers got their runs in vastly different ways; John Taylor blasted a solo homer, and Anthony Gutierrez worked his way around the bases and scored on a wild pitch.

Through the first two innings, it appeared another pitcher's duel was in the cards as Herick Hernandez and Josh Trentadue traded scoreless frames. Trentadue struck out five in a row, including the side in the second. Leading off the third, Taylor demolished a one ball, one strike off-speed pitch over the right field fence to put Hub City in front.

With one out in the fifth, Gutierrez walked, and Casey Cook was hit by a pitch. A double steal put both in scoring position before Arturo Disla walked. The fourth ball bounced to the backstop, allowing Gutierrez to come around to score. William Silva replaced Hernandez and got out of the inning.

Ambioris Tavarez led off the fifth with a single. After a lineout and a fielder's choice, Mac Guscette snuck a line drive past Quincy Scott for a run-scoring triple. Seth Clark (W, 2-4) took over for Trentadue to strand Guscette at third.

After quiet sixth innings, Royber Salina and Eric Loomis took over and worked around baserunners in the seventh. Isaac Gallegos and Wilian Bormie (S, 5) came in to pitch the eighth. Both relievers allowed a two-out baserunner, but that was all.

Taylor led off the ninth inning with a double for his second hit of the day. A one-out groundout moved Taylor to third with two outs. Walks to Disla and Dylan Dreiling loaded the bases before a strikeout ended Hub City's chance at insurance.

Bormie surrendered two walks in the ninth but finished the one-run win with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout. The righty moved into the team-lead for saves on the season after his six-out performance.

The Spartanburgers search for the series lead against the Emperors on Thursday night. Hub City righty Kolton Curtis (2-2, 6.25 ERA) makes his return from the injured list to start for the 'Burgers against lefty Jacob Kroeger (0-2, 2.11 ERA). First pitch is again scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







