McFarlane Sharp Again, Claws & Birds Split Thursday Pair

July 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws and IronBirds split a double-header on Thursday, with Jersey Shore winning the first game 2-0 and the IronBirds game two 8-7.

The BlueClaws and IronBirds are both 7-11 in the second half.

Game One

The BlueClaws won game one 2-0 behind Alex McFarlane, who earned his second straight win.

McFarlane threw five scoreless innings for the third straight start. The right-hander gave up three hits, three more than he gave up in each of his previous two, but was outstanding yet again. He fanned nine, trying a career high, and did not walk a batter.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Avery Owusu-Asiedu and a fielder's choice RBI groundout from Nick Biddison.

Andrew Baker got the last six outs to pick up his first save of his career.

Game Two

Aberdeen used a 5-run fourth inning to rally by the BlueClaws and won the second game 8-7.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled home a run in the top of the first to put the BlueClaws in the lead, but Anderson De Los Santos doubled in two in the bottom half of the inning.

Jersey Shore added four runs in the top of the third, two on an infield grounder that included an error. They got another on a SAC fly from former IronBird Elio Prado. Jordan Dissin an RBI single to cap the four-run third inning for Jersey Shore.

The IronBirds answered with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to re-take the lead. Anderson De Los Santos homered, his sixth, to start the inning. Austin Overn had the big hit, a two run triple off Casey Steward. Griff O'Ferrall added an RBI single off Jake Eddington to cap the inning.

BlueClaws starter Casey Steward (3-9) gave up six hits and was charged with all seven runs. He walked three and struck out four.

Jersey Shore came back in the sixth. After the first two batters reached, Joel Dragoo put down a successful sacrafice bunt. Jordan Dissin came in on a wild pitch. That, however, was the only run they got in the inning. Aron Estrada's SAC fly in the bottom of the sixth put Aberdeen up 8-6.

The BlueClaws loaded the bases in the seventh and scored a run on a Jordan Dissin SAC fly. Pierce Bennett, however, lined out to short off Wyatt Chaney to end the game.

Dissin and Bryson Ware had two hit for the BlueClaws while Owusu-Asiedu had three. Owusu-Asiedu is now 13-30 in July.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







