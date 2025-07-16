Greenville Drive Teams up with United Way for Stuff the Bus Night

July 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Join the Greenville Drive and United Way as we come together to support local students and families at United Way Night, happening right here at Fluor Field!

Before first pitch, fans are invited to help "Stuff the Bus" - our annual school supply drive benefiting children in our community. Bring new school supplies and drop them off at the bus parked just outside the ballpark to make a direct impact on local classrooms this fall.

The celebration kicks off with a special Street Party on District 356 from 5-7 PM! Enjoy live music, games, giveaways, and fun activities for the whole family - all while helping us fill the bus and set students up for success.

At the Greenville Drive, we proudly share United Way's commitment to strengthening our community, and we're thrilled to host this important event at Fluor Field. With your help, we can ensure every child starts the school year ready to learn and thrive.

Date: July 23rd

Street Party: 5-7 PM on District 356

Bring: New school supplies to "Stuff the Bus"

Let's knock this one out of the park for Upstate kids - see you at the ballpark!







