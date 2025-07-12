Dash Erupt Late to Rout Ranas de Rio, Take Series Lead

Greenville, S.C. - A promising start on Copa Night quickly unraveled for the Greenville Drive - playing as the Ranas de Rio - as the Winston-Salem Dash exploded for 11 runs over the final three innings to seize a 15-5 victory on Friday at Fluor Field and claim a 3-2 edge in the six-game set.

In front of 4,812 fans celebrating the team's vibrant Copa de la Diversión identity, Greenville (42-43) struck first and seemed poised for a festive night. Nelly Taylor sparked the early offense with a triple and a solo home run, but defensive miscues and late-inning bullpen collapse doomed the Ranas de Rio as Winston-Salem (32-53) battered their way to a 14-hit outburst.

The Drive jumped on Dash starter Manuel Veloz immediately in the bottom of the first. Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Franklin Arias worked a leadoff walk and advanced on a wild pitch before Taylor ripped a triple to right to plate the game's first run. Nazzan Zanetello added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

After the Dash struck for three in the second - aided by a costly error by Zanetello that set up a pair of runs and a run-scoring double from catcher Jackson Appel - the Drive punched back. Hudson White's RBI single tied it in the second, and Taylor's solo homer to right in the third reclaimed the lead at 4-3.

Greenville extended its lead to 5-4 in the fifth when Zanetello walked, stole second, and scored on Yophery Rodriguez's RBI single to right.

Starter John Holobetz kept the Dash in check across four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out five. Jacob Webb pitched into the sixth but yielded the tying run on Wilber Sanchez's leadoff double and Alec Makarewicz's RBI single.

The decisive blow came an inning later. Reliever Darvin Garcia replaced Webb but failed to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. The Dash sent 11 men to the plate, scoring seven runs on just three hits - aided by four walks, two wild pitches, and a passed ball. Matt Hogan delivered the biggest swing of the frame with a bases-clearing triple to right, breaking open what had been a one-run contest.

The nightmare continued in the ninth when Albert Feliz allowed four more runs on two hits, two hit batters, and two more walks. Hogan led off with a double and scored his third run of the night. Antonacci and Gonzalez crossed the plate on back-to-back bases-loaded walks before another wild pitch capped the damage.

Greenville's offense managed just five hits and failed to muster any threat after the fifth inning. Taylor accounted for two of the hits, including his sixth homer of the season. Rodriguez added two hits and an RBI, while White drove in one as well.

The Ranas de Rio stranded five and committed three errors, two of which directly led to Dash rallies. Missed execution on routine plays and shaky relief pitching spoiled any chance of a comeback.

Winston-Salem's lineup produced up and down the order. Hogan finished a triple shy of the cycle with three hits, including a double and triple, plus two RBIs and three runs scored. Wilber Sanchez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Appel and Makarewicz each drove in two.

Relievers Luke Bell (4-0) and Nick Altermatt (save, 1) combined for five innings of one-hit relief with seven strikeouts.

The Ranas de Rio will look to even the series in Sunday's finale before turning the page to their next road trip. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. at Fluor Field.







