Tucker Dazzles, Claws Hit Three Homers in Saturday Win

July 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Braydon Tucker threw seven scoreless innings and the BlueClaws hit three home runs in a 4-1 Saturday night win over Aberdeen at Ripken Stadium.

Jersey Shore (8-12 in the second half) has now taken three of five from Aberdeen (8-12).

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by Bryson Ware.

Kehden Hettiger and Ware then hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth inning to push the BlueClaws lead to 3-0. It was the first time the BlueClaws hit back-to-back home runs since Felix Reyes and Emaarion Boyd did it on August 24th last year at Brooklyn.

Tucker (1-3), meanwhile, was fantastic. He gave up a single to the third batter he faced and then retired the next 17 batters he faced, before he gave up a single in the seventh. He got the last two outs to complete the longest outing by a BlueClaws pitcher this season.

Zach Arnold hit his sixth home run of the year in the ninth, and Aron Estrada doubled in a run for the IronBirds to complete the scoring.

Ware had three hits for the BlueClaws while Hettiger and Arnold each had two.

Aberdeen starter Michael Forret (1-2) gave up three runs in 5.2 innings and took the loss.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05. RHP Reese Dutton starts for the BlueClaws in the final game before the four-day All-Star break. The BlueClaws return home on Friday for a three-game series with Hudson Valley.







