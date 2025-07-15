Phillies Draft Class Includes Two from Shore Conference

July 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Phillies completed their 2025 draft class on Tuesday, a class that features two players from Shore Conference schools - 9th round pick SS Matthew Ferrara from Toms River East, and 18th round pick RHP Matthew Potok, a Jackson Memorial alum drafted from Coastal Carolina University.

Since the BlueClaws 2001 inception, only two Shore Conference alums have played for the BlueClaws. Casey Martinez, of Holmdel High School, was a part of the 2003 team. Mark Leiter, Jr., of Toms River North, was drafted out of NJIT and played for the BlueClaws in 2013 and 2014. Leiter, Jr. made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2017 and is currently on the Yankees.

Ferrara hit .405 as a high school senior this year, adding 13 doubles, three home runs, and 26 stolen bases. He was named the top high school shortstop in the state by Perfect Game while leading Toms River East to a NJSIAA sectional championship. He was also named the Shore Sports Insider Player of the Year.

Potok had a 2.52 ERA this year at Coastal Carolina, helping the Chanticleers reach the College World Series finals. As a high schooler at Jackson Memorial, he pitched in the Last Dance Tournament in 2020, helping his team reach the state finals and threw 18 scoreless innings in the event. Jackson Memorial won their South Regional final and played several games at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Phillies also drafted SS Logan Dawson from Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township. He was a 16th round selection.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.