Tourists Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break

July 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Closing out a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Asheville Tourists dropped a 3-2 decision on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

The Tourists (38-48) lost five of their six games this week against the Renegades (52-33).

Right-hander Yeriel Santos put together one of his best outings of the year, going five innings and allowing two runs. Tied in the sixth, Andrew Taylor (L, 1-2) gave up his only run out of the three frames he saw, but it decided the game.

A wild pitch scored Asheville's first run early in the game, then Drew Vogel tabbed an RBI single in the fifth inning. Luis Encarnacion had a three-for-four effort at the dish.

Due to the MLB All-Star break, the Tourists will not play again until Friday, July 18. They face off at home against the Rome Emperors, with the first pitch of the series at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.