Hess, Bullpen Help Renegades Edge Asheville in Finale

July 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades finished off a nail-biting 3-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, the Renegades' tenth win in their last 12 games.

Ben Hess put together another excellent outing, striking out eight in 3.2 one-run innings. In two starts this week against Asheville, the right-hander allowed just three hits and struck out 14.

Asheville opened the scoring with a run in the third. Luis Encarnacion tripled and later scored on a wild pitch with Joseph Sullivan at the plate to take a 1-0 advantage.

Hudson Valley responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead. A Jackson Castillo single and Dillon Lewis double put runners at second and third. Coby Morales then notched a two-run single against Yeriel Santos to bring in both Castillo and Lewis.

Encarnacion led off the fifth with a double and scored on an RBI single by Drew Vogel in the next at-bat to make it 2-2.

The Renegades took a 3-2 lead in the sixth that proved to be the difference. Jose Colmenares singled advanced to third when Alexander Vargas was caught in a rundown between third and home. Josh Moylan then knocked in Colmenares with an RBI single.

The Hudson Valley bullpen of Bryce Warrecker, Ocean Gabonia, Jordany Ventura, and Hueston Morrill combined for 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on two hits. Morrill earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth, sealing the 3-2 victory.

After four days off for the All-Star Break, Hudson Valley begins a three-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Renegades Record: 52-33







