Renegades Double up Rome in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 6-3 win over the Rome Emperors on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, taking five of six games in the series.

Kyle Carr allowed just one run on two hits across 4.2 innings, inducing seven groundball outs. The southpaw has been charged with one-or-fewer earned runs in nine straight starts. Since June 3, opponents have scored only four total earned runs against Carr, a 0.72 ERA in 50.0 innings.

Rome took a 1-0 lead in the first. Patrick Clohisy was hit by a pitch, stole second and third, and later scored on a wild pitch.

In the second, Hudson Valley exploded for six runs to build a 6-1 advantage, bringing 11 batters to the plate. Josh Moylan singled and scored on an RBI triple by Alexander Vargas. John Cristino knocked in Vargas with a sacrifice fly. Kiko Romero was then hit by a pitch, Anthony Hall reached on a catcher's interference, and Jackson Castillo walked to load the bases. A two-run double by Dillon Lewis drove in Romero and Hall, and Castillo scored on an RBI single by José Colmenares.

Lewis extended his hitting streak to nine games, tied for the second-longest of any Renegade this season.

The Emperors made it a 6-2 game in the sixth against Chris Kean (5-2), as Ambioris Tavarez doubled and scored on an RBI single by Jake Steels.

Tyrone Yulie threw 2.1 shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit.

In the ninth, Rome brought another run across to cut their deficit to 6-3. However, Tony Rossi retired Clohisy with a runner on second to complete the 6-3 victory.

After an off day on Monday, the Renegades begin a six-game series at Frawley Stadium with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

