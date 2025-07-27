Renegades Game Notes

July 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (56-36, 18-10) vs. Rome Emperors (39-53, 10-17)

LHP Kyle Carr (4-5, 2.18 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Sinnard (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

| Game 93 | Home Game 47 | Sunday, July 27, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: Princess Day

Day of Week Promo: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park & Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

'GADES ARE HOT: With a win on Saturday, the Renegades have won 14 of their last 19 games, sitting at 56-36 overall this season. Hudson Valley has also won 12 of their last 14 games at home. The Renegades have already locked up their third straight series win at Heritage Financial Park.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following Saturday's victory over Rome, Hudson Valley is 18-10 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 3.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 38 games remaining. With 16 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won eight, split six, and lost two.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 46 times this season in 92 games. This means that they have done so in 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 41-5 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 73% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

ORG STAR: During a current eight-game hitting streak, Dillon Lewis has gone 13-for-30 (.433) with 2 2Bs, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, and a 1.200 OPS. On July 12, Lewis hit a home run for the second straight game, his seventh High-A home run and his 16th overall this season. Among Yankees farmhands, he is tied for fifth in home runs with Rafael Flores. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .191 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .642. His current on-base streak of 25 games is the longest in the South Atlantic League, and is now the longest on-base streak of any Renegades player this season. During that stretch, Moylan has slashed .268/.368/.427 with 14 RBIs and an .795 OPS.

NEXT MAN UP: After scheduled starter Griffin Herring was traded to the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon, the Renegades bullpen put together a masterful performance. Sebastian Keane, Hueston Morrill, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined to throw a one-hitter, the first for the Renegades since August 20, 2024 vs Wilmington. Three of the four pitchers all went at least 2.1 innings, and all four got at least five outs.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: On Tuesday, the Renegades earned their seventh win this season in their last at-bat with a 4-3 victory. It is the third time in the last nine contests that Hudson Valley has won in their last at-bat, which all three of those victories coming at home. Prior to July 8, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.75) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.52 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his tremendous season on Tuesday, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven. The southpaw has not been charged with a earned run since June 15, throwing 29 innings across five innings since then. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last eight starts. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 0.59 in 45.2 innings, the second-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.18 is now the best in the South Atlantic League.

BIDDING ADIEU: On Friday, Griffin Herring was traded to the Colorado Rockies in a deal for Ryan McMahon. The southpaw departs the Yankees organization during a dominant debut season. As the trade took place, Herring ranked second in MiLB among qualified pitchers with a 1.71 ERA this season. The former LSU Tiger allowed two runs or less in 15 of 16 starts in 2025, splitting his time between Tampa and Hudson Valley.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last sixteen games, Castillo is slashing .333/.441/.544 with a .985 OPS. He has gone 19-for-57 at the plate, including three doubles, three home runs, and six RBIs. On Saturday, Castillo was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBIs, and a walk. He has reached base safely in 14 of those 16 games.

POWER SURGE: José Colmenares has been having a very productive week at the plate for Hudson Valley. In three games this series, Colmenares is 5-for-14 with two 2Bs, 2 HR, and seven RBIs. He had home runs in consecutive games on Thursday and Friday.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.90 ERA in 218 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.59). Through 92 games, Hudson Valley starters have 525 punchouts in 461 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 525 strikeouts are tied for the most of any team in MiLB with Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 188 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 209-123 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 64-23 in the seventh inning alone, as well as a 53-32 mark in the fifth inning.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 hits in a 4-3 victory over Rome on Tuesday. Through their first 90 games, the Renegades have 24 games of 10 or more hits and 15 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 16 times, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played.

WADDLE, WADDLE: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. This is the first and only time these two teams will see each other this season. Hudson Valley was 5-3 against Rome last year, including taking three of five in Georgia last April. The July 19 contest was one of two combined no-hitters for the Renegades in 2024, with Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combining for the no-no.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .233 as a team with a .680 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 40 contests this season, and are 14-26. However, Hudson Valley has hit 36 home runs in the last 42 games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins earlier this month, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 26% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.75 ERA through 92 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA) and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.65 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .187 opposing average, while striking out 386 batters in 330.1 innings. Geoff Gilbert has recorded ten consecutive scoreless appearances, dropping his ERA from 5.56 on May 25 to 2.28 currently.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







