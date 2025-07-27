Baro Blasts Cyclones Past Grasshoppers, 3-2

GREENSBORO, N.C. - SS Boston Baro picked up a career-high-tying four hits, including a two-run home run in the sixth and the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, as the Brooklyn Cyclones snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

Down by a run entering the sixth, CF A.J. Ewing sparked a rally for Brooklyn (13-17, 59-37) with a one-out single. The Springboro, Ohio, native was in motion when RF Eli Serrano III smashed a sharp ground ball to second. With Ewing running on the pitch, the only play was to first, enabling him to advance to second with the tying run.

Baro then stepped in and fell behind in the count 1-2. The 20-year-old promptly rifled the next offering off the videoboard in right-center field for his third hit of the game and a two-run home run. The Rancho Santo Margarita, Calif. native's fourth home run of the season gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

Brooklyn maintained a one-run lead until the seventh. 3B Keiner Delgado reached with a one-out single to center and advanced to second on a ground out to the catcher. CF Will Taylor then clubbed a sharp ground ball to short that took a tricky hop and snuck through into left field. The throw to the plate was late, as Delgado scored on the single, tying the game at two.

The Cyclones stranded the go-ahead runs on base in the seventh, setting the stage for the eighth.

2B Marco Vargas coaxed a leadoff walk, and 3B Colin Houck reached when a grounder to second was fumbled, placing men at first and second with nobody out. After a foul pop-up to third, Serrano worked a free pass to load the bases.

The walk prompted a pitching change for Greensboro (22-8, 67-28). LHP Julian Bosnic entered in relief to square off against Baro. The California kid was unfazed, however, and hammered the first pitch he saw back up the middle and into center field for a hit. Vargas scored on the single to put the Cyclones back in front, 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Grasshoppers placed the tying and lead runs on base via a two-out single from SS Konnor Griffin and a walk to LF Tres Gonzalez. RHP Dakota Hawkins managed to strike out Delgado swinging to end the frame and keep the one-run lead intact.

RHP Josh Blum emerged to try and pick up the save in the bottom of the ninth. The 22-year-old needed only four pitches to retire Greensboro in order, collecting his fourth save of the season - and his first with Brooklyn - securing the 3-2 triumph.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday afternoon. RHP Noah Hall allowed just one run - a first-inning RBI knock by Gonzalez - over 3.0 innings of work, yielding three hits, four walks, and striking out one for Brooklyn. Greensboro's LHP Connor Wietgrefe permitted two runs on seven hits in a season-high-tying 6.0 innings, punching out a season-high-matching seven without allowing a free pass.

Despite allowing a run in the seventh, Cyclones' RHP Saúl García (4-2) earned his fourth win of the season, striking out one.

RHP Carlos Jiménez (2-3) was only able to record one out in the eighth and was saddled with his third loss for the Grasshoppers. He allowed one run without permitting a hit on two walks in a third of an inning.

After the league-wide off day, Brooklyn will return home for its first contest on Coney Island in 16 days on Tuesday evening when they open a six-game homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.47) is projected to make the start for the Cyclones. Jersey Shore has not announced a probable starter yet. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







